6lack is back with the first taste of his hotly anticipated third album, Since I Have A Lover. Today, he has shared the album’s title track. On the tune, the singer is happy in love, and sings about the bubbly feeling he gets around his titular lover.

“Feel like a million bucks or somethin’ / Feel like we need to be up to somethin’ / Not tryna press my luck or nothin’ / Don’t wanna love you just for fun / Soon as I felt your touch / Feet just left the ground,” he sings on the song’s opening verse, describing the happy, loving feeling.

In the song’s accompanying visual, directed by Andrew Donoho, 6lack is seen walking around the city, slowly levitating as the lyrics continue. People around him are also seen levitating, as the celebrate love with their special someones.

“‘Since I Have A Lover,’ the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format,” 6lack said in a statement. “It’s a note to self, that I’m no longer who I was or where I was, and that there’s a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create. We are simply pushing love, because it’s needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It’s an exhale, it’s relief, it’s trust, it’s happiness, it’s surreal.”

Find the “Since I Have A Lover” video above.

Since I Have A Lover is out 3/24 via LVRN/Interscope Records. Pre-save it here.