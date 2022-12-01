Does Ab-Soul Have A Jay-Z Feature On His Next Album, ‘Herbert?’

Ahead of his forthcoming album, Herbert, Ab-Soul has teased a possible feature with Jay-Z.

The TDE rapper shared a picture of him and the Brooklyn rapper yesterday (November 30), getting extra chummy at the Barclays Center in New York City, writing, “SOUL DID,” in the caption, a reference to Jay-z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled, “GOD DID.”

It’s nearly been six years since the Los Angeles rapper announced that he would drop his highly-anticipated fifth studio album in December. This past November, the rapper released a video for “Gang Nem,” along with releasing two songs earlier this year, including “Hollandaise” in April and “Moonshooter” in September.

According to a recent press statement, Ab-Soul gets more vulnerable than ever with Herbert. The album will paint “an intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul,” trekking through his life, past struggles, and journey back into music.

The new project references the rapper’s birth name, Herbert Anthony Stevens IV.

“Herbert is a deliberately intimate portrait of the man behind Ab-Soul going back to his foundation,” the statement reads. “As noted by the name of the record, leaving the conspiracy theories, he’s known for behind while emphasizing his musicality. After suffering through a series of unspeakable tragedies, Stevens completed the album as a changed man with a new sense of purpose.”

So far, the tracklist and features haven’t been revealed yet for the upcoming album.

Herbert is out 12/16 via TDE Records.