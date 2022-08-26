It is always a moment when Jay-Z steps into the booth, but there was much hysteria leading into his appearance on DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. As the day approached, industry heads shared their commentary on the verse, with one even causing Young Guru to step out and tell them to wait for everyone to hear it. Well, the record is here; Hov raps for four straight minutes on the “God Did,” also featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend. Despite the all-star cast, listeners have much to say about the Jay-Z verse.

Low chill let ‘em hear it first!!! https://t.co/l3TNvP90aj — Young Guru (@Young_Guru) August 25, 2022

The Roc Nation leader has a lot to say, specifically how Roc is responsible for four billionaires in Kanye West, Rihanna, and himself, with special inclusion of LeBron James because he’s a “Roc Boy.” He addressed a multitude of things, flexing his vintage sharp wordplay and shape-shifting flows. Fans had much praise for the verse overall.

Fam Jay z is my fav rapper,lemme say it again Jay z is my fav rapper…..BRUH….This Jay verse is just OK…just like i thought — Did Real Songs With Big,No Made Uo $Hits (@3LMthree) August 26, 2022

Hov’s verse on “God Did” is like if “DDA” and “Seen It All” had a baby. — Low (@LowKeyUHTN) August 26, 2022

Just remember what I said about Hov’s verse on “God Did” a few weeks ago when I was at Khaled’s crib lol. Best verse since 06 Grammy Family Freestyle. — Carl Anthony Lamarre (@TheRealCL24) August 26, 2022

Ok…they ain’t gas that Hov verse up. He really did that. — ICE: I Change Everyday (@OfficiallyIce) August 26, 2022

I would’ve subbed myself out if Hov dropped that kinda verse on me — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) August 26, 2022

It has been a quiet year for Jay-Z on the music tip aside from his appearance on “Neck & Wrist” from Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry. In 2021, he collaborated with Drake on “Love All” from Certified Lover Boy, Ye on “Jail” from Donda, Khaled, Nas, and James Fauntleroy on “Sorry Not Sorry” and the late Nipsey Hussle on “What It Feels Like” from Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. Even with a slowed output, he has built up enough of a catalog to move at his own pace, and he is confident no one can compete with him in a Verzuz battle if it came down to it.

