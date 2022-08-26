Music

Jay-Z Raps For Four Minutes On DJ Khaled’s ‘God Did’ Title Track And Listeners Are Loving The Verse

It is always a moment when Jay-Z steps into the booth, but there was much hysteria leading into his appearance on DJ Khaled’s 13th studio album God Did. As the day approached, industry heads shared their commentary on the verse, with one even causing Young Guru to step out and tell them to wait for everyone to hear it. Well, the record is here; Hov raps for four straight minutes on the “God Did,” also featuring Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend. Despite the all-star cast, listeners have much to say about the Jay-Z verse.

The Roc Nation leader has a lot to say, specifically how Roc is responsible for four billionaires in Kanye West, Rihanna, and himself, with special inclusion of LeBron James because he’s a “Roc Boy.” He addressed a multitude of things, flexing his vintage sharp wordplay and shape-shifting flows. Fans had much praise for the verse overall.

It has been a quiet year for Jay-Z on the music tip aside from his appearance on “Neck & Wrist” from Pusha T’s It’s Almost Dry. In 2021, he collaborated with Drake on “Love All” from Certified Lover Boy, Ye on “Jail” from Donda, Khaled, Nas, and James Fauntleroy on “Sorry Not Sorry” and the late Nipsey Hussle on “What It Feels Like” from Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. Even with a slowed output, he has built up enough of a catalog to move at his own pace, and he is confident no one can compete with him in a Verzuz battle if it came down to it.

Check out “God Did” and the reactions above.

God Did is out now via Epic. Listen to it here.

