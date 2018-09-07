Getty Image

Today is Friday, and we all know what that means: It’s the end of the work week! It’s time to make weekend plans. You can check out new movies in theaters. Oh, and football is back, so that means there are games on Saturday and Sunday. And you’ll also have time to catch up with all of your favorite TV shows on Netflix and Hulu.

Have I forgotten anything? I don’t think so — oh wait, new albums come out today, too, right?

How… special.

For three years, “New Music Friday” has been a weekly record industry-sanctioned quasi-holiday. The release date was moved from Tuesday in 2015 to curb piracy — before then, there were different release dates in different countries around the world, which enabled a music fan in the UK (where new albums came out every Monday) to upload and illegally share that music with fans who otherwise had to wait another day or so. It was decided that albums should instead come out at the same time everywhere, right before the weekend, which data supposedly showed that most music fans preferred.

The problem is that releasing music on Friday is bad because it devalues new albums. Therefore, it’s time that we recognize this change was a mistake, and restore Tuesday as the proper “new music” day.