Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we've received plenty of music and news from the genre's artists. SZA teased a remix with The Weeknd while Kelela teased the tracklist for her sophomore album Raven. Brent Faiyaz stopped by The Tonight Show to perform "All Mine" from his Wasteland album and Miguel teased what appeared to be music from his upcoming fifth album. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

They. — "Set Me Free" The R&B duo They. has spent most of the year slowly progressing towards their upcoming third album. Following their "Blu Moon," "Comfortable" with Fana Hues, and "Lonely" with Bino Rideaux, the singer-producer Drew Love and Dante Jones return with "Set Me Free." The rock-leaning song is one that Love uses to create a moment of hope and share his desire to have someone rescue him in his time of need.

They. — “Set Me Free” The R&B duo They. has spent most of the year slowly progressing towards their upcoming third album. Following their “Blu Moon,” “Comfortable” with Fana Hues, and “Lonely” with Bino Rideaux, the singer-producer Drew Love and Dante Jones return with “Set Me Free.” The rock-leaning song is one that Love uses to create a moment of hope and share his desire to have someone rescue him in his time of need. Emotional Oranges — “Let Me Go” Emotional Oranges has big plans in store for its fans over the next couple of months. First, they’ll release their fourth project The Juice, Vol. III and that will be followed by The Pulp Fiction Tour in 2023. Until both of those arrive, fans can enjoy their latest single “Let Me Go.”

Popcaan — “Next To Me” Feat. Toni-Ann Singh For the last year, Popcaan has been letting off loose singles without much news about an upcoming album. That trend continues with “Next To Me” featuring Miss World 2019 winner Toni-Ann Singh. Romance rumors have swirled around Popcaan and Singh for a few months, and their new song and its accompanying video surely adds to the talk around them. RINI — Ultraviolet Led by a couple of singles, RINI returns with his new EP Ultraviolet. It follows the release of his Constellations debut album last year and its one that features a new sound from the singer. “This project is really about me stepping out of my comfort zone on all fronts,” RINI said in a press release I’m at a place in my artistry where I’m testing new things, running with every spark of inspiration – and Ultraviolet is definitely a product of this.”

Hennessy — Time Revealed Providence, RI-based singer Hennessy is having her coming out party with her debut project Time Revealed. Through the project’s six songs, Hennessy notes the many things that time has revealed for her, whether it be the truth about romantic relationships, friendships, and her dreams. It’s a crisp and telling body of work that also features contributions from notable industry names like Bizness Boi, Landstrip Chip, and Storm Ford. Jordan Hawkins & Reggie Becton — “Screamin'” Good news to all Jordan Hawkins fans! 2023 will bring a new project from the North Carolina singer. That news is confirmed with the release of “Screamin” alongside Reggie Becton. It’s a sensually-powered nightclub anthem that pairs well with Hawkins’ guitar riffs and passionate melodies as well as Becton’s emotional and pleading verse.

Storm Ford — “21” Providence-born and Atlanta-based singer Storm Ford has made a name for herself by writing for artists like Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, Baby Rose, and more. The LVRN-signed songwriter is now back to sharing her own music with the release of “21.” The confessional ballad looks and what being 21 brought Ford. The record is a brutally honest letter to self about the stagnant moments in life that come despite the continued effort to grow and elevate. Mavins — Chapter X Mavins, the record label founded by famed Nigerian producer Don Jazzy, celebrates its tenth anniversary this year. To honor the occasion, the label unleashed its compilation album X with help from its artists. Through ten songs, well-known names like Rema, Ayra Starr, and Ladipoe while other strong talents like Crayon, Boy Spyce, Magixx, and more also supply their voice to the album.

Maleek Berry — “Ole Gan” Maleek Berry was one of the prominent names in afrobeats during the 2010s thanks to records like “Kontrol,” “Juice,” and “Been Calling.” While he’s faded to the background a bit, Berry is ready to get back into the swing of things with his latest single “Ole Gan.” The track follows “My Way,” two records the flaunt great promise of what’s to come next for Berry. Phora — The Butterfly Effect One of the most productive singers in the R&B game is Phora. He’s released a project every year since 2012, with his last being last year’s Heartbreak Hotel, and while it looked like his streak would come to an end in 2022, he fired off a new project to beat the buzzer. The Butterfly Effect arrives with 16 songs to its name and features from Skye and Garren.