TikTok, which has grown exponentially over the past few years, released its year-end stats for 2022 via Variety — and the results might surprise some casual social media users. Out of millions of videos on the platform, TikTok narrowed down the Top 10 Trending Videos in the US.

At the top with 23 million likes was a video of a man constructing a chocolate giraffe, followed at No. 2 by a viral video of a chipmunk. It turns out TikTok users LOVE animals.

They also love Rosalía, as the star sits at spot No. 3, for the viral video of her chewing gum — set to her song, “Bizcochito.” Given it was a huge trend this year for fans and music lovers… and literally, everyone, to recreate her signature pose, this comes as no surprise. The Motamami singer’s video also gave us a TON of memes, for which we are eternally grateful.

Lizzo also made the list at No. 6, making her the only other musician to do so this year. She taught fans the choreography for her song “About Damn Time” and they thoroughly enjoyed it, enough to make it a major trend. Dancing gave TikTok its start, so it’s only fitting. Plus, Lizzo is so much fun.

As for the rest of the videos on the list, there’s everything from the Corn Kid remix to a showdown between lava and ice. (Or, what Jesse Pinkman says in Breaking Bad, science, b*tch.)

@lizzo I would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show 😭 ♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

