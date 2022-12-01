Spotify offers its users a new way to engage with their favorite music, with a different kind of “personalized Wrapped experienced” with its new listening personality feature.

“Your Listening Personality is a new feature that not only tells you about the music you listen to but what that says about your music taste — bringing a whole new layer of personalization and insight to the entire Wrapped experience,” according to a recent statement.

Over 16 kinds of “personalities” have been created for Spotify Wrapped 2022, including the adventurer, the early adopter, the deep diver, the devotee, and more.

The listening personality is created with four metrics: familiarity vs. exploration, loyalty vs. variety, timelessness vs. newness, and commonality vs. uniqueness.

It’s been almost nine years since the Wrapped concept was introduced in 2013, but it was under a different name — Year In Music. By 2016, the platform had evolved, allowing users to engage more with their favorite artists and songs. Later, the platform would roll out personalized listening statistics and user-specific interactivity.

But the creator of the Wrapped experience we know today was allegedly created by a former intern for Spotify, visual artist Jewel Ham. Back in 2020, Ham revealed that she had pitched the idea for Spotify Wrapped’s visual rebrand during her final days at the company, but to this day, she has not received credit.

i really invented the spotify wrapped story concept as an intern project in 2019 and they havent looked back since LMAO — jewel (@whateverjewel) December 2, 2020

Spotify representatives have since denied the claim, stating, “While ideas generated during Spotify’s internship program have on the occasion informed campaigns and products, based on our internal review, that is not the case here with Spotify Wrapped. It’s unfortunate that things have been characterized otherwise.”