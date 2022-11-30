If you’ve been on social media today, you probably already know this: Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here. The annual summary of users’ listening habits dropped this morning, and of course, so too have the memes about it.

One particularly viral post has around 190k likes (as of this post) and reads, “I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like.” The accompanying photo shows two books: a dull-looking one titled Depression: The Way Up When You Are Down and a more colorful one called Homosexuality: Speaking The Truth In Love.

I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/KK0AGy4I8S — horace (@trashygaytweets) November 29, 2022

The Twitter account for the Empire State Building also got in on the fun with a fabricated Wrapped graphic that pays tribute to New York and architecture. The top artists are Commodores, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, Calvin Harris, and Jay-Z, while the top songs are “Brick House,” “Brick In The Wall,” “New York, New York,” “Giant,” and “Empire State Of Mind.” As for the top genre: “concrete.” That post has since been deleted, but they also shared this morning, “My #SpotifyWrapped is just ‘Welcome To New York’ over and over and over again.”

My #SpotifyWrapped is just “Welcome To New York” over and over and over again — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) November 30, 2022

Other users addressed the annual wave of complaints about how Wrapped posts take over social media.

it’s almost that special time of year <3 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/WL5rZSc0om — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) November 28, 2022

As for some more serious data, Bad Bunny was the world’s most-streamed artist of 2022, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS.

Check out some more Spotify Wrapped tweets below.

Pretending to be shocked when I open my Spotify Wrapped and see my top artist pic.twitter.com/v4W5vAKEIt — erin got engaged at a taylor swift concert (@swiftbunnies) November 29, 2022

me seeing taylor swift as my top artist #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/nKizysM1X6 — mia.🌝 (taylor’s version) (@voilamia) November 30, 2022