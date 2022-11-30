spotify heardle
Spotify Wrapped 2022 Has Arrived And So Have Hilarious Memes, Parodies, And Reactions

If you’ve been on social media today, you probably already know this: Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here. The annual summary of users’ listening habits dropped this morning, and of course, so too have the memes about it.

One particularly viral post has around 190k likes (as of this post) and reads, “I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like.” The accompanying photo shows two books: a dull-looking one titled Depression: The Way Up When You Are Down and a more colorful one called Homosexuality: Speaking The Truth In Love.

The Twitter account for the Empire State Building also got in on the fun with a fabricated Wrapped graphic that pays tribute to New York and architecture. The top artists are Commodores, Pink Floyd, Frank Sinatra, Calvin Harris, and Jay-Z, while the top songs are “Brick House,” “Brick In The Wall,” “New York, New York,” “Giant,” and “Empire State Of Mind.” As for the top genre: “concrete.” That post has since been deleted, but they also shared this morning, “My #SpotifyWrapped is just ‘Welcome To New York’ over and over and over again.”

Other users addressed the annual wave of complaints about how Wrapped posts take over social media.

As for some more serious data, Bad Bunny was the world’s most-streamed artist of 2022, followed by Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS.

Check out some more Spotify Wrapped tweets below.

