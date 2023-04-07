As festivalgoers are flocking to California today for the start of Coachella’s first weekend this year, American Express has announced a new “global, multi-festival” partnership with Depop — and are launching the first “Festival Edit” run on-site.

To celebrate, the two companies enlisted none other than Flo Milli to curate a special collection for it, as she is known for her powerful style and is also set to perform at the festival. Depop app users can find Milli’s picks on the app and online as well, giving it an accessibility for those who aren’t attending Coachella. Check her selections out here.

“American Express and Depop are bringing my personal style to life this festival season and I’m so excited to be part of the first collection.” Flo Milli shared in a statement. “Through both my music and fashion, I always aim to express myself with authenticity and creativity. I can’t wait for Depop users to shop my festival-ready looks, featuring bold, glam pieces with Y2K and grunge influence.”

Additionally, outside of their Depop partnership, AmEx is also collaborating with one of the festival headliners, the legendary girl-group, Blackpink. They will be offering card members the chance to purchase limited-edition merchandise for the band and a fast-lane pass at Blackpink’s official merch tent. For those who purchase with their card, AmEx will also be giving out a complimentary gift — although it might not be Blackpink-related.

For those attending Coachella, AmEx will also have some other photo ops and surprises scattered around the festival grounds.