If the end of the year is for looking back, then the start of it is for looking ahead. Music fans are gearing up for the 2023 music festival season, and now the biggest of them all has made a major announcement: Coachella organizers, as they tend to do around this time of year, just revealed the festival’s 2023 lineup.

Ahead of the official reveal, rumors indicated that Blackpink, Bad Bunny, and Frank Ocean — the latter of whom festival co-founder Paul Tollett said in 2021 would lead the 2023 event) would be headlining this year’s fest. It turns out that was true. Also on this year’s poster are acts like Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Rosalía, Boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker), The Kid Laroi, Charli XCX, Björk, Kali Uchis, Dominic Fike, Latto, Willow, Glorilla, Weyes Blood, Calvin Harris, Alex G, Mura Masa, Snail Mail, Earthgang, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Muna, Doechii, Benee, and Magdalena Bay, among many others.

Ugh was stuck in drafts 🫠 Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/13 at 11am PT. Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2. pic.twitter.com/5zMQ4dJZHq — Coachella (@coachella) January 10, 2023

This year’s event is set for the weekends of April 14 to 16 and 21 to 23, in its usual location at Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club. Pre-sale for tickets starts on Friday, January 13 at 11 a.m. PT, although organizers note, “Very limited Weekend 1 passes remain. For your best chance at passes, look to Weekend 2.” More information about tickets is available on the Coachella website.

Meanwhile, the 2022 festival was full of memorable moments: Arcade Fire was added to the lineup at the last minute, Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish to perform Paramore’s “Misery Business,” Lizzo popped up at Harry Styles’ set, Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance with cousin Baby Keem, The Weeknd played an apology voicemail on stage, and 100 Gecs’ set was cut short.

