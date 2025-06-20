The F1 movie went all out for its blockbuster soundtrack, featuring new songs from Don Toliver and Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Tate McRae, and Ed Sheeran. Sheeran’s song is the latest of the bunch to be shared, as it just came out today (June 20).

“Drive” is a different sort of tune in the Sheeran oeuvre, as it’s the kind of stomping, distorted-guitar-forward rocker that he’s not really known for. But, given his expertise at crafting catchy hits, the genre shift works out well.

Meanwhile, Sheeran previously said of his own upcoming album, “Play was an album that was made as a direct response to the darkest period of my life. Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour, and explore cultures in the countries I was touring. I made this record all over the world, finished it in Goa, India, and had some of the most fun, explorative creative days of my life. It’s a real rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish, it encapsulates everything that I love about music, and the fun in it, but also where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”

Watch the “Drive” video above.

F1 The Album is out 6/27 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.