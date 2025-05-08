In today’s digital age, you would think your favorite rap song would be just a click away. Well, as most of us know, that is not the case, especially on popular streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and, for me personally, Tidal, where most of us consume our music. Today, I’m dreaming of a world of no sample clearance restrictions or licensing issues. Here are some of my favorite hip-hop gems from now to the early 1980s that I pray will one day make their way to our personal playlists. Keep hope alive and turn the volume up.

Kendrick Lamar — “6:16 In LA” (2024) Fresh off the release of “Euphoria,” Kendrick asks God for permission to double down on his distaste for Drake over a soothing Al Green-chopped sample. J. Cole — “Cole Summer” (2013) On the eve of the release of his sophomore album Born Sinner, a young J. Cole gets introspective about his aspirations to rise to the top of the hip-hop game.

Fabolous — “Thim Slick” Feat. Jeremih (2013) This gem from his classic Soul Tape mixtape finds Fab getting his Ronnie Romance on with a valuable assist from R&B crooner Jeremih. Pusha T — “Exodus 23:1” (2012) It’s dark and King Push is hot. Airing out Lil Wayne and Drake on this lethal venomous tune. Sorry, Tunechi.

Rick Ross — “Yella Diamonds” (2012) Off his classic Rich Forever mixtape, Rozay lyrically shines throughout this menacing track. Schoolboy Q — “Blessed” Feat. Kendrick Lamar (2012) This Q and Dot collab remains derailed by sample clearance red tape. Hopefully one day we will have the good fortune to receive this TDE excellence.

Kendrick Lamar — “The Spiteful Chant” Feat. Schoolboy Q (2011) I know a lot of people like myself who are upset that this standout from Section.80 has been omitted over, once again, sample clearance issues. Fix this! Kanye West — “Christian Dior Denim Flow” Feat. Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Lloyd Banks, and Ryan Leslie (2010) The entire Good Fridays free music release series that surrounded My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy still remains highly favored, but this one’s the pick of the litter. Even Ryan Leslie’s rap works. Ha!

Drake — “9 AM In Dallas” (2010) How can Drizzy’s first timestamp record not be available for all to enjoy? Make it make sense. Ha! Earl Sweatshirt — “Earl” (2010) This early Earl gem sounds even better today. It’s OF, buttercup.

Odd Future — “Orange Juice” (2010) The early Odd Future discography needs to be preserved and protected at all costs. Currensy — “Elevator Musik” (2009) After leaving No Limit and Young Money, Spitta began carving his own lane for solo success. Career been goin’ up ever since.

Mos Def — “Priority” (2009) Too much of Yasiin Bey’s solo content isn’t accessible, like this triumphant, short-but-sweet slap that showcases why the Mighty Mos has remained one of hip-hop’s most respected voices. Tyler, The Creator — “Odd Toddlers” Feat. Casey Veggies (2009) My personal favorite off T’s raw and uncut debut studio album Bastard.

Jadakiss — “Child Abuse” (2009) “Kiss is the cornerstone of the corner store.” Mixtape Jada stays shining over this DJ Green Lantern production. 50 Cent — “I’m Rising To The Top” (2008) Off his Sincerely Yours, SouthSide mixtape, 50 raps over R&B classics like this one from Keni Burke. A true Queens classic breakbeat jam.

Child Rebel Soldier (Kanye West, Lupe Fiasco, and Pharrell Williams) — “Us Placers”(2007) From his final mixtape, Can’t Tell Me Nothing, Ye flexed his superpowers alongside fellow music heavyweights Mr. Jaco and Skateboard P. Lil Wayne — “Ride 4 My N****s (Sky’s The Limit)” (2007) Give me that beat, fool. Weezy takes over Mike Jones’ “Mr. Jones” and makes it one of his most essential mixtape masterworks.

Shawty Lo — “Dey Know (Remix)” Feat. Ludacris, Jeezy, and Plies (2007) Although this is Shawty’s record, it’s fellow Atlanta MC Jeezy whose 12 bars guest verse cuts through and has become a regular selection on the Snowman’s live setlist. Lil Wayne — “Georgia… Bush” (2006) A rare political dissertation from Weezy, who directly addresses the former president over his handling of the Hurricane Katrina crisis. Good job, Tunechi.

The Game — “It’s Okay (One Blood Remix)” Feat. Jim Jones, Snoop Dogg, Nas, T.I., Fat Joe, Lil Wayne, N.O.R.E., Jadakiss, Styles P, Fabolous, Juelz Santana, Rick Ross, Twista, Tha Dogg Pound, WC, E-40, Bun B, Chamillionaire, Slim Thug, Young Dro, Clipse, and Ja Rule (2006) After a public fallout with Dre, The Game returned with overwhelming support from a gang of rappers from all regions to enforce his status in hip-hop. So many MCs. Not enough mics. A pulverizing posse cut. DJ Khaled — “Holla At Me” Feat. Lil Wayne, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Rick Ross, and Pitbull (2006) The Florida force with a penchant to construct all-star rap jams, DJ Khaled began his hit-making journey with this booming single.

Pharrell — “When Skateboard Came” Feat. DJ Drama (2006) Mr. Williams shocked the rap word by showing his love for classic hip-hop as P effortlessly flows over GZA’s “Liquid Swords.” Re-Up Gang — “Hate It Or Love It” Feat. Pharrell (2005) Battling label drama, Clipse connected with Ab-Liva and Sandman and formed the Re-Up Gang. The awesome foursome tore down instrumentals throughout their classic mixtape We Got It 4 Cheap, Vol. 2. Even Pharrell joined in on the fun on this one.

Do Or Die — “Higher” Feat. Kanye West (2004) The Chicago group behind 1996’s classic “Po Pimp” connected with then-young producer Mr. West for this under-appreciated, Teddy Pendergrass-sampling slap. Jadakiss — “The Champ Is Here” (2004) Anchored by a vocal lift of Will Smith’s movie portrayal of Muhammad Ali, Jason once again lyrically skated over another stellar DJ Green Lantern production.

50 Cent — “Fuck You” (2002) Before signing with Eminem, Curtis Jackson bogarted the New York underground landscape with no-holds-barred heat. This one was produced by the late great DJ Clark Kent. Rest in peace. Kanye West — “My Way” (2002) We miss the old Kanye. The “spit dope rhymes over soul samples” Kanye. Oh well. Still, the early gems need to be preserved.

Cam’ron — “Hate Me Now” Feat. Jim Jones (2002) Harlem was on the rise when the Diplomats raged lyrical warfare on legendary rival Nas. Take that. G-Unit — “U Should Be Here” (2002) 50 put fellow Queens MCs Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo on and created one of the most heralded mixtape discographies. The saga began with this clever Raphael Saadiq cover.

Nas — “Stillmatic (Freestyle)” (2001) Before the “Ether” explosion, Nas fired back at Jay-Z over his Summer Jam performance jab with a scathing lyrical exercise over Eric B. & Rakim’s “Paid In Full.” Medina Green — “Crosstown Beef” Feat. Mos Def and DCWQ (1999) A rare gem from Rawkus Presents Soundbombing II finds Mos Def and younger sibling DCQ showcasing their lyrical skills. That’s right, brotherhood over boom bap. A rare potent production from De La Soul’s Posdnous.

Krayzie Bone — “Thug Mentality” (1999) Krayzie went solo on our asses and quickly carved his own lane from the Bone Thugs family tree. I still don’t understand how the title track of a platinum album is still not on streaming? That’s crazy. Missy Elliott — “Hot Boyz (Remix)” Feat. Nas, Lil’ Mo, Eve, and Q-Tip (1999) Misdemeanor took her smash hit and made it better. You had me with Nas’ nifty opening verse.

The Firm — “Firm Biz (Remix)” (1997) Way more effective than the original Teena Marie-sampling original version, Nas and company are masterful over Malcolm McLaren’s “World’s Famous”. Mary J Blige murders the hook, too. Dr. Dre — “Deep Cover” Feat. Snoop Dogg (1992) How can we truly appreciate the dynamic duo of West Coast hip-hop when we can’t hear their outstanding origin?

Kool G Rap and DJ Polo — “Streets Of New York” (1990) “Blind man plays the sax…” and G Rap vividly raps about the hardships many face in America’s most populous city. Uncompromising storytelling at its finest. Jungle Brothers — “J. Beez Comin’ Through” (1989) The most overlooked act from the Native Tongues movement, the JB’s commanded their respect on this classic NYC club banger. Tuck your chain and look for the exit.

Gang Starr — “DJ Premier In Deep Concentration” (1989) Like “The Adventures Of Grandmaster Flash On The Wheels Of Steel,” the man behind the turntables takes center stage here as Preem showcases his passion for cutting and scratching. Marley Marl — “The Symphony” Feat. Masta Ace, Craig G, Kool G Rap, and Big Daddy Kane (1988) It’s undisputed: The Juice Crew delivered hip-hop’s first great posse cut. Period, point blank.

Salt-N-Pepa — “Push It” (1987) Get these recent Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame ladies’ catalogue right and make this sexy song available for all. Roxanne Shante — “Def Fresh Crew” Feat. Biz Markie (1986) True story: I didn’t really know what crack was until Shante rapped about it over Biz’s beat box. Rap edutainment for real.