Ari Lennox Drops Her New Song, ‘Hoodie’ And Announces Her Sophomore Album, ‘Age/Sex/Location’

It appears the wait for Ari Lennox‘s much-anticipated sophomore album is almost over. Tonight, she has dropped a new single called “Hoodie.”

On the sultry new track, Lennox’s vocals reach new highs, as she asks to wear her man’s hoodie.

“Tangled up on your waist / Dreaming of how you taste / Underneath that North Face,” she sings over a seductive drum beat.

In the accompanying video, Lennox is seen enjoying a party with friends, grinding up on a man in a literal hoodie factory, and arriving at a grocery story, where she receives an unpleasant surprise.

This is the first we’ve heard from Lennox in a while, as she’s recently decided to stop doing interviews. She hasn’t posted much on social media, however, yesterday, she announced that she has completed her album.

Earlier this year, she shared a picture of herself by a whiteboard, with what appeared to be a list of 80 tracks she was considering for the album.

We now know the album is titled Age/Sex/Location, as she revealed tonight on her social media handles upon “Hoodie’s” release. The album is set to drop early next month.

Check out “Hoodie” above.

Age/Sex/Location arrives 9/9 via Interscope and Dreamville. Pre-save it here.

