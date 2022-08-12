It appears the wait for Ari Lennox‘s much-anticipated sophomore album is almost over. Tonight, she has dropped a new single called “Hoodie.”

On the sultry new track, Lennox’s vocals reach new highs, as she asks to wear her man’s hoodie.

“Tangled up on your waist / Dreaming of how you taste / Underneath that North Face,” she sings over a seductive drum beat.

In the accompanying video, Lennox is seen enjoying a party with friends, grinding up on a man in a literal hoodie factory, and arriving at a grocery story, where she receives an unpleasant surprise.

This is the first we’ve heard from Lennox in a while, as she’s recently decided to stop doing interviews. She hasn’t posted much on social media, however, yesterday, she announced that she has completed her album.

my album is done! Are you guys ready 👀?? — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) August 10, 2022

Earlier this year, she shared a picture of herself by a whiteboard, with what appeared to be a list of 80 tracks she was considering for the album.

We now know the album is titled Age/Sex/Location, as she revealed tonight on her social media handles upon “Hoodie’s” release. The album is set to drop early next month.

Check out “Hoodie” above.

Age/Sex/Location arrives 9/9 via Interscope and Dreamville. Pre-save it here.