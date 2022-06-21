Although Ari Lennox has several performances and festival slots lined up for the summer, she may have to pull out of those soon. Last night, the “Pressure” singer took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she has a fear of flying and wants out of shows that will require her to board a plane.

“For my mental health and my sanity I will not be doing any shows that require me to fly,” said Lennox. “I can not keep torturing myself with this huge fear of mine. It is literally destroying my health. Enough is enough. I’m so sorry to all that are inconvenienced by this. Don’t know what this will mean for my career, but I just can’t do it.”

Neither Lennox nor any of the festivals, including London’s Wireless Festival and the Cincinnati Music Festival, have confirmed that she is pulling out. However, Lennox revealed she is hoping she can conquer this fear.

“On the plane to Minneapolis now,” she said in her story. “I’ll be there [at the scheduled tour stop]. If there’s any peers or anyone out there who knows of a great hypnotherapist, therapist and/or fear of flying solutions, I would be so grateful. I want to beat this.”