On the heels of his massive hit, “Billie Eilish,” Philly-based musician Armani White has dropped his new song, “Goated” — and he brought Denzel Curry along for the ride… AKA their collab.

“Legends on 3, 2, 1, let’s go,” kicks off the track with some creative lyricism and a hypnotic beat. Even in the opening lines, his repetition of “goated” seamlessly blends into “Please don’t go there with me.”

“Poppin down Miami Beach / Pull up like Lebron with the Heat,” White rhymes in the second verse. There are even some additional name drops for what appears to be wordplay about Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.

“You say you love me like you love him / You lying / You know your worth / For what it’s worth, I could buy it,” White adds on the slowed-down bridge of the song. Still, it picks right back up again as Curry enters with some serious energy. From start to finish, “Goated” is just a song that will grip listeners’ attention.

The trailer for the music video finds White posing in front of photographers as he jokingly flexes his muscles. It also teases an appearance from none other than Floyd Mayweather.

Check out the video for Armani White’s “Goated” feat. Denzel Curry above.