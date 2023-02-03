Armani White is one of rap music’s most promising new acts. Last year, the West Philadelphia native rose to the top of the charts after the release of his smash single, “Billie Eilish,” thanks to the push by TikTok users. Since then, the rapper has retained his online fan base’s attention with the release of his newest single, “Goated,” featuring Denzel Curry.

Making his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, White delivered a powerful performance of the track. Although the track’s guest collaborator did not join him on the set, White’s angelic background vocalists and the live band made his absence an afterthought, if it crossed your mind at all.

White displayed his flawless breath control as he rapped each one of the song’s multilayered bars without so much as a slip, with the musicians onstage backing him up. The rapper’s performance proved that he’s been working on his craft and is much more than a viral sensation, he’s here to stay.

As he rapped, “How many times can I tell you I’m goated / Without n****s actin’ like they do not know it? / Why sir? See, every year, I’m gettin’ better as a writer / And when it comes down to the flow, I’m gettin’ nicer,” you couldn’t help but agree with him.

White may have held his excitement back during his performance, but after the video was uploaded to the show’s official YouTube channel, he jumped into the comment section to write, “I’m really proud of this one! I’ve been waiting to do Fallon for 12 years now. And I left it all out there! Thank y’all!”

The analytics on the track is still being reviewed, but it is possible that “Goated” could earn White his second RIAA-certified gold plaque.

Watch the full performance above.