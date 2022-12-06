It’s about damn time for TikTok‘s top trending songs of 2022 to be revealed. Today, the video-sharing platform has shared its top songs of the year, many of them launching their lives through TikTok, and others gaining a second life despite being released years ago.

At the top of the list was the breezy “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre and dazy.

Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” came in at No. 4. Her comeback anthem was used in several video clips this year, in many of which, the user dances to a portion of the song’s second verse to specific step-by-step choreography.

At No. 5 was “Just A Cloud Away” by Pharrell Williams, from the 2013 film Despicable Me 2.

While Willow‘s collaboration with Tyler Cole, “Meet Me At Our Spot” proved to be a sleeper hit this year, another song of Willow’s, “Wait A Minute,” came in at No. 7. The song was first released in 2015, as part of her debut album, Ardipithecus.

Another song that received new life was “Nothing” by N.O.R.E., which was sampled in breakthrough artist Armani White‘s hit single, “Billie Eilish.” “Billie Eilish” placed at No. 9 and also resulted in White landing a deal with Def Jam.

Closing out the top 10 list is Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)“, which received a major resurgence in streams and radio airplay after it was played during season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things.

You can check out TikTok’s top 10 trending songs of 2022 below.

1. “Sunroof” by Nicky Youre & dazy

2. “L$d” by Luclover

3. “Ginseng Strip 2002” by Yung Lean

4. “About Damn Time” by Lizzo

5. “Just a Cloud Away” by Pharrell Williams

6. “Forever” by Labrinth

7. “Wait a Minute!” by WILLOW

8. “Jiggle Jiggle” by Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

9. “Billie Eilish” by Armani White

10. “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”

