When Armani White first blasted onto the scene three years ago with “Billie Eilish,” the song became a viral hit in large part because of its repurposed Neptunes-inspired production. Well, you know how they say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?” The Philadelphia rapper definitely subscribes to that philosophy, because on his latest song, “Ghost” featuring Tennessee rapper Samara Cyn, he goes back to the same creative well, borrowing another Neptunes production to rap over.

In this case, it’s New York mixtape rap mainstay Fabolous’ 2001 106 & Park standard “Young’n.” “Flipping a Pharrell song and putting drums on it has definitely become a trademark of mine,” Armani explains in the press release. “It’s another ghost that’s been haunting me, so why not hit them over the head one more time?”

For any of those who don’t remember how that goes, here it is:

While the original was a free association brag fest, Armani and Cyn settle into a relatively tighter pocket, boasting about their conquests with the opposite sex. “And when I leave, she feelin’ my ghost,” Armani chuckles on the hook, “And shorty blocked, but she still in my post.” Meanwhile, Samara leaves her own lasting impression: “Think you got a church n**** ’til he see Cyn / Gave that boy the spirit, good God, that’s a smooth b*tch.”

So, while dating either of the two rappers seems like it might be a nightmare, their pairing on the track sounds like a dream.

You can watch the lyrics video for “Ghost” above.