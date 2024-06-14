Uproxx Music 20: Samara Cyn Is A Cool, Calm, And Collected Lyricist Worth Getting Excited About

Samara Cyn is doing everything right nowadays, but truthfully, you could say she always has. Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and bouncing around several cities before settling in Pheonix, Arizona in 2017, rapper Samara Cyn is a new lyricist to reckon with today. She constructs 16s and 32s with impressive ease and breezes through them with the TK of a veteran. There are more than slick rhymes in Cyn’s arsenal, though. Like artists such as JID and Doja Cat, Cyn lays her raps with the backing of soulful beats and soothing singing voice to make her a complete artist worth getting excited about.

Her latest single “Magnolia Rain” makes for three singles in the past year, showing a promising future in rap lies ahead for Cyn. “Magnolia Rain” presents Cyn with the cool, calm, and collected demeanor that takes precedent on most of her tracks. She steers through the record with an introspective take on life, emphasizing her choice to focus on what she can control and take everything else as it comes. “Finding out that letting go give you more control,” she sings on the song’s chorus. “Keep a calm mind, keep a calm soul.” It’s a soothing reminder to find your peace in a world that can be so chaotic.

Together with the new single, we had a moment o catch up with Samara Cyn and find out more about her in this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column. Scroll down to hear some of Cyn’s music and to learn more about her influences, inspirations, and aspirations.

What is your earliest memory of music?

This is hard. I can’t really pinpoint the earliest moment. Maybe getting ready for school to MTV Top 40s. But what’s coming to mind is rapping Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story” on karaoke with my dad at my 13th birthday party. Prime childhood memory.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

My friend Michael Knight was the first person that really had me thinking I could do this for real. I was in college; I was just having my fun with music. It was something to do. But Michael really sat me down, believed in me, and got me set up. I remember sitting in my closet with my basic ass recording set up and him tapping into my computer from NC to teach me how to record on Logic. On some Spy Kids sh*t. He did all of my earliest production, he would mix my records, master them. All off the strength. Believed in it so much, it made me start too.