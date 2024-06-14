Uproxx Music 20: Samara Cyn Is A Cool, Calm, And Collected Lyricist Worth Getting Excited About

Samara Cyn is doing everything right nowadays, but truthfully, you could say she always has. Born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee and bouncing around several cities before settling in Pheonix, Arizona in 2017, rapper Samara Cyn is a new lyricist to reckon with today. She constructs 16s and 32s with impressive ease and breezes through them with the TK of a veteran. There are more than slick rhymes in Cyn’s arsenal, though. Like artists such as JID and Doja Cat, Cyn lays her raps with the backing of soulful beats and soothing singing voice to make her a complete artist worth getting excited about.
Her latest single “Magnolia Rain” makes for three singles in the past year, showing a promising future in rap lies ahead for Cyn. “Magnolia Rain” presents Cyn with the cool, calm, and collected demeanor that takes precedent on most of her tracks. She steers through the record with an introspective take on life, emphasizing her choice to focus on what she can control and take everything else as it comes. “Finding out that letting go give you more control,” she sings on the song’s chorus. “Keep a calm mind, keep a calm soul.” It’s a soothing reminder to find your peace in a world that can be so chaotic.
Together with the new single, we had a moment o catch up with Samara Cyn and find out more about her in this week’s Uproxx Music 20 column. Scroll down to hear some of Cyn’s music and to learn more about her influences, inspirations, and aspirations.
- Elyanna Proudly Bares Love, Culture, And Home On Her Sleeve With ‘Woledto’
- Josh Levi Makes Love Sound Like The Feeling Of A Lifetime On ‘Something More’
- Shaé Universe’s ‘Love’s Letter’ Is An Excellent Personification Of Romance
- Myaap Keeps Dancing To Her Own Beat, And Won’t Slow Down Anytime Soon
- TOBi Utilizes The Soul And Clever Raps To Shine As A Vivid Storyteller
What is your earliest memory of music?
This is hard. I can’t really pinpoint the earliest moment. Maybe getting ready for school to MTV Top 40s. But what’s coming to mind is rapping Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story” on karaoke with my dad at my 13th birthday party. Prime childhood memory.
Who inspired you to take music seriously?
My friend Michael Knight was the first person that really had me thinking I could do this for real. I was in college; I was just having my fun with music. It was something to do. But Michael really sat me down, believed in me, and got me set up. I remember sitting in my closet with my basic ass recording set up and him tapping into my computer from NC to teach me how to record on Logic. On some Spy Kids sh*t. He did all of my earliest production, he would mix my records, master them. All off the strength. Believed in it so much, it made me start too.
Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?
I can play a few songs on the guitar. Haven’t been able to stay disciplined enough to really learn it yet though. I think it’d be pretty badass to perform one day with an electric guitar though. So that’s the one.
What was your first job?
JCPenney and I hated it.
What is your most prized possession?
My mind.
What is your biggest fear?
Not being able to give my folks the life they deserve before time runs out, and you know, being kidnapped and tortured and stuff.
Who is on your R&B/rap/afrobeats Mt. Rushmore?
Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill.
You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!
Maldives, massage, good food, clear water. Peace.
What are your three most used emojis?
👁, 🫶🏾, and 👹.
What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?
Tyler The Creator.
If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?
I really like what Vince Staples is doing with his show. It’s extremely well done. I love funny shows with a darker plot line, and I’m a fan of tasteful artist crossovers. Really admire what he’s doing with his art all around.
Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?
Doja Cat. That woman don’t give a f*ck. She gon’ do her regardless and she does her very well, completely unapologetic. I love a “F*CK YOU” attitude for real. I feel like Tyler has that same energy. And Lil Nas X, I love him too.
Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.
You can cure any disease with the food you put and don’t put into your body — from cancer to a cold. And instead of going to doctors consistently, we should be seeing nutritionists.
What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?
“I Don’t Know” by Nick Hakim. That song will put you in a trance! His harmonies are beautiful, his voice is soothing as f*ck, guitar loops are my favorite, and it just calms me every time I listen to it. Really pulls me back into my body when I need that. Go look it up.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time?
I don’t have too many cities under my belt yet, but Raleigh, North Carolina has my favorite performance to date. The crowd was energetic and everybody I talked to was so sweet and down to Earth. I’m excited for London.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held.
Lineup: Tyler The Creator, Doja Cat, Jordan Ward, Florence And The Machine, and Dijon.
Location: On a big ass boat.
What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music?
I have no idea. Whatever it would be, I’d be doing it good though.
If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why?
Ooof. Future. The past passed for a reason.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Don’t wait to tap into your life force. Be yourself, be grateful, be kind, and think a little bit more on that tattoo.
It’s 2050. The world hasn’t ended, and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I’m not that old for real so I’d still be alive, God willing laughs. But I hope people see me and my music as loving, genuine, accepting, and they respect the contribution I made. I hope my music will help people feel understood, and I plan for my contribution to extend beyond music.