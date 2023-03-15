Last year, Nigerian singer Asake shared his new album Mr. Money With The Vibe, which was met with critical success. He unveiled the music video, directed by TG Omori, for the song “Yoga” in January, produced by Magicsticks. Now he’s taken the track to late-night television along with “Organise.”

In a vibrant performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Asake imbued the songs with life and gave them a special meaning. Back when he released the music video for “Yoga,” he said that it “is about minding my business and guarding my peace so no one can disrupt it.”

Tragically, two women died in December at his sold-out O2 Academy Brixton concert after a barricade rush. It was reported that “a large crowd attempted to gain entry without tickets,” prompting emergency services to be summoned.

About the chaotic year, Asake wrote on Twitter, “Too many ups and downs, trials and tribulations but God is forever the greatest. Thanks to everyone who made 2022 awesome for me, Words can’t explain. May God bless 2023 for us. Blessings and Glory.” He also shared a lengthy statement about being “overwhelmed with grief” about the awful situation.

Too many ups and downs, trials and tribulations but God is forever the greatest. Thanks to everyone who made 2022 awesome for me, Words can’t explain. May God bless 2023 for us. Blessings and Glory. — ASAKE (@asakemusik) January 1, 2023

Watch his performance of “Yoga” and “Organise” above.