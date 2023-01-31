Nigerian music star Asake is back and is using his music to search for spiritual security.

The musician saw a great deal of success last year thanks to his breakout album, Mr. Money With The Vibe, released in September. The 12-track project donated the charts resulting in several sold-out shows. Unfortunately, in December, at one of his sold-out shows at the O2 Academy Brixton, fans rushed the barricades, which resulted in two deaths and several dozen injuries.

Shortly after, Asake took to Twitter to address the tragedy, and his new single, “Yoga,” produced by Magicsticks, is a visual continuation of that search. Directed by TG Omori, Asake explores Dakar, Senegal for much-needed tranquility as reality TV figure Alexis Skyy serves as a trusted champion.

In a statement, discussing the inspiration behind the track, Asake said, “[Yoga] is about minding my business and guarding my peace so no one can disrupt it.”

This isn’t the first time Asake’s spiritual journey has been the center of his art or even a post featured on his social media profiles. On New Year’s Eve, he wrote on Twitter, “Too many ups and downs, trials, and tribulations, but God is forever the greatest. Thanks to everyone who made 2022 awesome for me, Words can’t explain. May God bless 2023 for us. Blessings and Glory.”

Watch the full video above.