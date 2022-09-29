ASAP Rocky is the latest internet meme sensation and he’s not fond of all the jokes. His Rolling Loud New York appearance — one he claimed was his last performance before the release of his upcoming untitled album — was cut short due to a noise ordinance by the festival.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” Rocky said. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

Down in the dumps by unsuccessfully bringing the vision of his performance to life, Rocky has been on the receiving end of countless trolls after jumping into the crowd and evidently regretting his decision moments after.

The greatest troll of all is Rocky’s good ol’ pal Tyler The Creator, who placed the photo on a birthday cake, as he does notoriously.

Last night, ASAP finally addressed his distraught facial expression and took to Instagram to comment on a post made by @panicroom.nyc, captioned, “when she keep sucking.” Rocky declared, “That sh*t not funny. Sum lil bih was squeezing life out my nutz b.”

Asap Rocky revealed what happened in the mosh pit 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/VcvNFtVqiY — RapTV (@Rap) September 28, 2022

Perhaps, after addressing the severity of his mosh pit mishap, the internet will take it easy on Rocky. Then again, the internet is ruthless and will likely keep the jokes rolling.