Prior to ASAP Rocky‘s performance at NYC’s Rolling Loud festival this weekend, he revealed that it would be his last live show… at least until he finishes his next album. In a social media post Rocky shared of a pretend magazine, it included the tease caption of “His last show until the album.” There is no current release date, so fans are left unsure on when he’ll take the stage again.

#AsapRocky announces that #RollingLoud New York will be his last performance until his album drops ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/u6LKSanEFK — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) September 25, 2022

During his Saturday headlining set, however, Rocky had to end the show early, at just nine songs in. While he brought out a number of guests from Pharrell to Tyler The Creator, it was cut short due to a noise ordinance by the festival.

“I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” Rocky said. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last night’s show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

“I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail , over the course of MONTHS…” he continued. “I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and I’m hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!!”

View some of the fan reactions to ASAP Rocky’s Rolling Loud set below.

Asap Rocky going viral for jumping in the crowd at rolling loud then screaming for help. pic.twitter.com/IQutH2eScn — Plugged Soundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) September 26, 2022

Rocky stage diving yesterday at Rolling Loud NYC 🔥🗽 #asaprocky pic.twitter.com/0f1OdHrLWl — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) September 26, 2022