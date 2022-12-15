Ashanti’s past has steadily resurfaced in the news cycle since August when a disgruntled Irv Gotti appeared on Drink Champs and drudged up private details about their early-2000s relationship, including how he found out Ashanti was dating Nelly in 2003. Ashanti fired back at Gotti in her verse for Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” remix in October, and later in the month, she alleged that Gotti had emotionally manipulated her.

However, this month, people are more interested in where Ashanti stands with Nelly. The exes were headliners at Power 98.3 & 96.1’s Under The Mistletoe concert in Glendale, Arizona on December 4. They performed their 2008 track “Body On Me,” and Ashanti sparked rumors by grinding on Nelly.

Nelly and Ashanti putting that old chemistry to use performing their track “Body On Me” last night (Via: @mhorta33/IG) pic.twitter.com/OoUXpaO0P4 — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) December 5, 2022

Look at my ship Nelly and Ashanti 😍😍 Get back together already 🔥🔥 i’m smiling as hard as Nelly watching this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/z9wrMLb8c1 — Ioana Ioana (@BabyM07) December 5, 2022

Nelly & Ashanti's steamy performance has fans calling for them to to get back together 👀 ⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/VuyBNGsm8K pic.twitter.com/dJWbRk9IZu — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) December 6, 2022

Ashanti appeared on last night’s (December 13) Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and was asked for her reaction to the comments about her grinding on Nelly, especially one fan commenting that they should “follow in J. Lo and Ben’s footsteps.”

Ashanti laughed and said, “Oh my gosh. I saw a lot of comments. I mean, my reaction was, wow. It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that. What I will say is we’re in a better place. … We’re cool now. We had some conversations. So, it’s cool.”

When Cohen pressed on whether she’d get back together with Nelly, Ashanti didn’t give a straight answer and again laughed off the question. So, there’s hope?