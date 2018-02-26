Welcome to another installment of Ask A Music Critic, in which I invite readers to pose inquiries so simple and monosyllabic even a music critic can understand them. If you have questions, I have answers! Hit me up at steve.hyden@uproxx.com.
Let’s begin with a profound ethical question involving Billy Corgan … as if there is any other kind of profound ethical question.
Given Billy Corgan’s treatment of D’arcy and the fact that he has appeared on InfoWars (and allegorically seems to be a Trump guy), does it seem like a moral oversight to see the Smashing Pumpkins on their reunion tour? — Tanner, Los Angeles
It did not seem like a moral oversight until you posed the question. Now… I’m not so sure. Let’s start with the most extreme example of what you’re talking about — Ted Nugent obviously is a P.O.S. and I would never pay to see him live even through “Stranglehold” bangs. Billy Corgan is on the same spectrum as the Nuge, but I don’t think anyone would argue he’s as bad.
But is Billy bad enough? That is the question. For me, honestly, I would still pull the trigger on a Smashing Pumpkins ticket, even with that troublesome InfoWars stuff and the fallout from Textgate. Anyone who is still on board with Smashing Pumpkins has to accept Billy’s obnoxiousness as part of the package — maybe even part of the appeal, if you can still laugh at him. In my view, Billy Corgan is a genius songwriter who’s never been admirable on a personal level. Appreciating Billy Corgan’s talent and goofing on his megalomania is 85 percent of being a Smashing Pumpkins fan.
I just listened to the new Beach House single, and I feel very meh about it coupled with how meh I felt about their B-sides compilation (granted they’re B-sides for a reason). They’re one band that I feel like has been successful using relatively the same formula on every album. Assuage my intense fears that their sound is getting stale and repetitive. — Grant, Toledo, Ohio
Beach House to me has always been a “one song per album” band. Every record they put out, there’s usually one track — like “Gila” from 2008’s Devotion or “Silver Soul” from 2010’s Teen Dream — that I absolutely adore and will listen to over and over. As for the rest of the album, I’ll play it a few times before losing interest. It’s not that I dislike their albums — I just find that their sexy, ethereal, and monotonous music works better in small doses. Over the course of a full album, I can only take so many chiming keyboards, smoky choruses, and molasses-speed BPM.
Will “Lemon Glow” be that one song for me from the forthcoming album? I don’t know. I’ll get back to you once I’m confronted with ten to twelve other new Beach House songs. The single certainly sounds like.. a Beach House song, doesn’t it?
After your recent The King of Limbs spat with Radiohead fans on Twitter (The King of Limbs is either their worst or second-worst album, I do not need a good speaker to know that), which fanbase came after you the hardest for a bad review you wrote? — Tyler, Seattle
First off, I would not describe this Twitter interaction in which I (rightly!) classified The King Of Limbs as Radiohead’s worst album as a spat. Twas merely a minor skirmish. I’ve often told the story about a true spat with a band’s fanbase, which occurred back in 2002 when I was working for my hometown newspaper and reviewed a concert by Korn unfavorably. I won’t recount the story in full, though the curious can check out this piece I wrote about the experience in 2010. However, I just want to point out that the people who complain about Twitter mobs probably have never had to deal with pissed-off nu-metal partisan phoning them directly and making death threats. Who phones anymore to say nice things, much less “you f*cking suck”? Back in the early ’00s, angry vitriol felt more personal.
More recently, the angriest fanbase I’ve dealt with has to be Arcade Fire stans. I panned Everything Now, and also took repeated potshots on Twitter at the bombastic Canadians around the album’s release, because I can never resist the allure of an easy joke. In response, Arcade Fire fans bombarded me for weeks with complaints, insults, and general jeers. Even now, someone will occasionally bring up my Arcade Fire opinions in order to impeach some other opinion I have, like it’s a character flaw.
To those people, I can only say this: I’m sorry… that you can’t accept that I am right about this.
how u gonna snub MmmBop Day as a national day of respect ?
One of my all-time favorite albums is Third Eye Blind’s self-titled debut. For the past 20+ years, whenever I listen to it, I listen to every track except “I Want You”, a shitty pop ballad that Jenkins performs without any other members of the band. I don’t know how he got them to allow him to include it, but it sticks out like a sore thumb and totally sucks. So in my version of the album, it’s simply not there.
i think there is something wrong with you if you are literally assessing every piece of art or music like this. 50 cent sounds like hes an asshole. Bono for all his good intentions is kind of douche who lives in a castle. whitney houston smoked crack. joss whedon liked to keep side pieces does that mean we should wonder if we still like buffy? just for the record i never liked buffy but the example works. i dont think any celebrity is a good person. if youre looking for morals in your entertainment than maybe you should look into the christian music and movie scene.
Corgan being on Infowars is enough for me to walk away and not even feel bad about it.
I think you need to read the definition for “moral” and explain how that word even remotely applies to a Smashing Pumpkins reunion.
I love Queens Of The Stone to death, but on almost every record there is one song I always skip. “Hideaway” (bland), “Skin on Skin” (horrible lyrics), “Mosquito song” (boring).
So you guys just sit around and play a “let’s come up with the absolute dumbest thing we could possibly write about today” game?
Wow. A cursory search of billy corgan s politics shows he is not a supporter of trump. Reporting like this is a HUGE part of the problem.
Even though corgan is clearly not a trump supporter, which anyone would know unless they have never heard Billy Corgan speak or sing, the fact that uproxx views it as such a problem, makes me wish corgan was a trump supporter. But he isn’t. This is just god awful reporting on many levels.
What about this editorial, that answers pitched questions, makes you think its “reporting?”
Not to mention, the passing mention to Corgan’s politics is A) only brought up in the question, not the writer’s answer and B) ancillary to the two main points, the Infowars appearance and D’arcy’s treatment.
Skip The Smashing Pumpkins tour. It’s not even a reunion tour without D’Arcy. It’s just a cash grab.
So, you’re still trying to push that TextGate conspiracy, even dragging in an innocent outsider to further your personal agenda. Kinda like….Hannity and Alex Jones.
You seem to be the only one who got that Billy didn’t want her in the band from reading those texts, and then you paraphrased it down to make him look worse.
What the rest of the world mostly got was:
Billy: We want you to play, since the fans want you, but you don’t have to do the whole tour if you don’t want to. As much as you want.
D’arcy: I’m seeing a new doctor who says my shoulder is healing
Billy: Great! Again, you can work as little or as much as you want. We just want you to be a part of it for the fans. It’s really, really important.
D’arcy: let me tell you something…(text removed)… T-shirts.
Billy: What? Yeah, sure, we can put you on a T-Shirt if you want. But let me stress how important this tour is going to be again.
D’Arcy: You’re an asshole!
So, the MORAL question is, should Uproxx keep employing you?
Next up by Steven: Was Soundgarden promoting race wars in the 90’s???? THAT WAS SO LONG AGO OMG!!! WHAT ABOUT KURT KOBAIN BEING REBORN AS A NEW HITLER!! CLICK NOW!!!!
cultural critic? capital LOL hey btw did you notice the consensus is that your writing stinks and you should quit.
I’ll go on the record for being a big fan of Steven’s writing, haters!
And, of course, you should go see The Pumpkins. If you have a time machine. Set for 1994…