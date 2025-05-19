At the beginning of the year, Joey Badass lit a fuse with his song “The Ruler’s Back,” issuing something of an open challenge to battle and receiving a plethora of responses from West Coast rappers like Ray Vaughn, who shot back with “Crashout Heritage.” Joey stoked the flames with his Red Bull Spiral freestyle, despite the presence of Ab-Soul, and earned a whole new slew of replies from Ray, who hit back with “Hoe Era,” and now, from fellow left coasters AZ Chike and TDE affiliated battle rapper Daylyt, who struck with separate tracks of their own.

AZ Chike released his track, “What Would You Do?” via his Instagram page. In it, he takes aim at Joey’s ghostwriting for Post Malone, the Brooklyn rapper’s extended breaks between releases as he expands his acting portfolio, and Joey’s reputation for being a throwback rapper with a distinctly ’90s aesthetic. “You the only one out your group that still make songs / F*ck that bullsh*t you wrote for Post Malone And barely that, it won’t work, and start to act / This n**** think he can take a break and come back / Ha, f*ck is up with that? / What, I gotta lyrical-miracle whoop your ass? / Another body for the west, n****, cheer my glass,” he raps.

Meanwhile, Daylyt dropped via a more traditional route, going as far as shooting a whole music video for his contribution to the feud titled, “WRD2MIMVA.” His song opens with nods to his extensive battle rap career, then breaks down into a list of his various grievances with Joey baiting Kendrick Lamar to battle. “Mediocre nameflips, your play so cheesy / Okay, Joe, I’m on my J.O.Easy,” he jabs. “I work without a sweat It’s ’bout us, A reply from Ken? Oh, I doubt, mark / You couldn’t kill Kenny with South Park.”

All the shots weren’t flying eastwards, though; Joey’s Pro Era compatriot CJ Fly also stepped into the ring, directing his track, “Stingray,” at Ray Vaughn, who has so far been the primary antagonist for Joey, who had previously fired back at Ray with “The Finals.” CJ’s track features a beat switch and lines like, “If you did all that sober, it’s telling fame is a drug / I saw you swat a fly in your vid, now I’m here to bug.”

