Earlier this month, Dreamville’s wordplay wizard JID lit up the rap world with the release of his new single, “Surround Sound,” which will presumably appear on his long-awaited sophomore album The Never Story. And while JID did his thing as usual on the new song, fans still gave plenty of attention to its guest rappers, 21 Savage and Baby Tate, albeit for different reasons.

While Savage’s verse was praised for its dexterity — especially in comparison to such an accomplished lyrical acrobat as JID, fans lamented that Tate’s verse was cut off when the song pulled a beat switch at its halfway point, leaving them to wonder whether Tate would have impressed as much as her collaborators. Truthfully, it was a foregone conclusion that she would but it was still disappointing that we didn’t actually get to hear her do it… that is, until now.

Knowing that fans were hungry to hear her full verse, Tate celebrated “Surround Sound” reaching the Hot 100 by posting what she called the “HIGHLY REQUESTED BABY TATE EXTENDO VERSE” to Twitter via a video of herself twerking along to the song in her bathroom. The full verse finds Tate dismissing an ex, cycling through three different flows, and bragging on her own prowess and accomplishments. While it remains to be seen whether the full verse will see any sort of official release — fans are still waiting on her remix of Doja Cat’s “Get Into It (Yuh)” to become official — it’s still fun to see Tate showing off her own underrated rap skills.

Watch Baby Tate’s video below.

To celebrate “Surround Sound” hitting the Hot 100… I present to you… THE HIGHLY REQUESTED BABY TATE EXTENDO VERSE… featuring some asscheeks 😭💯 pic.twitter.com/cxJ70lLPwI — mami jedi aka baby yoda (@imbabytate) January 24, 2022

