JID has spent the past two years working on his upcoming album, The Forever Story. He seemed ready to release it in 2020, but uncertainty behind sharing a project during a pandemic caused the rapper to hold off on its release as he revealed during a string of tweets that year. “I’m tryna line it up perfect cuz it’s hard to create in uncertain times,” he wrote. The following year, he teased the project once again by sharing in-studio shots with collaborators like 6lack, Buddy, Denzel Curry, Rico Nasty, and Smino. This year, it seems like the cards have fallen in the right place for the arrival of The Forever Story.

JID kicks off his 2022 campaign with his brand new single, “Surround Sound.” The track features contributions from 21 Savage and Baby Tate for what amounts to a hard-hitting release. JID leads the way with a quickfire verse that sits perfectly over the song’s thumping production. 21 Savage checks in for a menacing verse and Baby Tate closes out the first half of the song with fluttering vocals to bring those to an end. JID then returns to lay another cut-throat to conclude his grand return. The single also arrives with a matching video that captures JID, 21 Savage, and Baby Tate out on the prowl for some late-night fun.

For what it’s worth, JID hasn’t left us high and dry with music since his 2018 sophomore album DiCaprio 2. He delivered multiple verses on Dreamville’s Revenge Of The Dreamers III and Spillage Village’s Spilligion. He also delivered guest verses for Khalid, Imagine Dragons, Lute, Masego, Doja Cat, Conway The Machine, and more.

You can listen to “Surround Sound” in the video above.