TikToker Britt Barbie shook up the internet with her “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” performance over Drake and Future’s “I’m The Plug,” an instrumental from What A Time To Be Alive. While the post garnered many reactions, it’s evidently inspired some artists to spit some bars. Baby Tate was one such act, adding a verse to the viral sensation.

ice spice is not seeing britt barbie pic.twitter.com/JF8cuUEog0 — austin (@LUVVONIKA) September 16, 2022

Baby Tate shares her own verse to “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” by TikTok star Britt Barbie. pic.twitter.com/cP85oc4ND3 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2022

In a video posted Friday, Tate spits “Period ahh, I’m on my period, uhh / She thought she was f*ckin’ wit’ me, that b*tch is delirious, huh / She Britt Bardie, I’m a Bratz doll, I think big, b*tch and not small / Bad b*tches to the front please, other hoes to the back wall.” The Atlanta rapper closes her short verse with “and that’s” which seamlessly transitions into Britt Barbie’s repetitive refrain of “period ahh, period uhh.”

Most recently, Baby Tate appeared on “Sailor Moon 2.0” with Laya, in addition to a verse on JID’s “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage from The Forever Story. Her last album, After The Rain: Deluxe was released in 2021 with features from Flo Milli and 6lack.

Check out Baby Tate’s spicy verse on the TikTok viral sensation above.

Baby Tate is a Warner Music Artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.