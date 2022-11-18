Just in time for the holiday season, Babyface Ray is reminding us to splurge on our loved ones. On his latest single, “Spend It,” Ray lets his lady know that dropping some coin on her is no issue.

“Let’s go spend some time in Chanel / Get your hair done and paint on your nails / Baccarat candles, change up the smell / Run you through Louis, it ain’t going on sale,” raps Ray on his verse.

Nija delivers a smooth chorus, singing “I like when you spend it on me, when you spend it on me,” then encouraging him to “go and spend them bands.”

Blxst charmingly reiterates the song’s message, singing, “I’ll let you ball / I’ll give it and go / Soon as you call / I’m giving you more.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Ray arrives to a mansion with a woman in a blindfold. When the blindfold is removed, she is greeted to a floor of rose petals, leading her to a shopping rack of clothes for her to try, and him to buy. Nija appears throughout the mansion, singing the song’s chorus. Blxst later arrives to the party, dressed to the nines.

Check out the video for “Spend It” above.