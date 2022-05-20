Among all of the hip-hop releases that were shared in 2022 so far, Babyface Ray’s Face is certainly at the top of the list. The Detroit native released his debut album at the top of the year and it was filled with memorable moments like “6 Mile Show” with Icewear Vezzo, “My Thoughts 3/Pop’s Prayer,” and “Dancing With The Devil” alongside Pusha T and Landstrip Chip. Nearly three months after that project arrived, Babyface Ray is already back in action with a deluxe reissue for his impressive debut.

With the re-release of Face, Babyface Ray supplies eight additional songs to the album including “Family Over Money” which he dropped with a music video. In it, Babyface Ray enjoys a serene view from a luxury house while laying off raps focused on loyalty. The visual also displays clips of him performing on stage and recording in his in-home studio.

The deluxe release of Face adds features from Veeze, Baroline, Lucki, DJ Esco, and Lil Yachty to the project that was already highlighted by appearances from G Herbo, 42 Dugg, Wiz Khalifa, and others.

You can press play on the video for “Family Over Money” above.

Face (Deluxe) is out now via Wavy Gang/Empire. You can stream it here.

