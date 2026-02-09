Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show from last night (February 8) has been getting rave reviews since the Puerto Rican superstar left the stage/field. One part in particular that stood out was the portion of the performance when the focus was on an unnamed couple, who had a brief wedding ceremony before locking lips.

Well, it turns out that wasn’t just for show: It was an actual, real, legally binding wedding, a representative for Bad Bunny confirmed to the Associated Press. The publication further notes that the couple initially invited Bad Bunny to their wedding, but he decided to one-up the invitation and share his big moment with them. He even served as a witness and signed the couple’s marriage certificate.

Bruce Rodgers, of halftime show production company Tribe Inc., also told Wired (in a very interesting feature about the behind-the-scenes work that went into the performance) that Bad Bunny has gotten hundreds of wedding invites over the years and wanted to oversee at least one set of “I do’s.”

The couple weren’t the only guests to take the stage. Also appearing at halftime were Lady Gaga for “Die With A Smile” and Ricky Martin for “El apagón,” while others making appearances included Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and Alix Earle.