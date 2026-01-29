Keeping up with music news and resources like Spotify’s giant and regularly updated New Music Friday playlist are great ways to keep your listening habits from getting stale. Sometimes, though, you need a deeper dive. That’s where Uproxx’s Baylee Lefton comes in as she routinely offers quick-hit lists of songs you need to add into your rotation this week.

She just delivered a fresh mix and it’s full of songs for sipping margaritas on the coast.

What does that mean? “Think beachy, smooth, and tropical,” as Baylee puts it. The mix includes Reyna Tropical’s “Cartagena” and “No Me Quieres,” Gilsons’ “Pra Gente Acordar,” Acid Coco’s “Soňando,” and Gilsons and Mariana Volker’s “Devagarinho.” A couple artists, you may have noticed, made the list twice. One is Reyna Tropical, whose debut album, Malegría, arrived in 2024. The other is Gilsons, a Brazilian trio that descends from musical royalty, as all the members are related to Gilberto Gil.

Baylee concludes, “I don’t know about you, but this is exact kind of vibe that I’m looking for when I’m sipping a margarita on the coast.”

Check out the video above and to listen to the full songs yourself, hit up the link in Lefton’s Instagram bio.