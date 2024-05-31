Beastie Boys have a library filled with hit after hit, with one of the most enduring being “Sabotage.” The track was the lead single from the 1994 album Ill Communication, which turns 30 years old this year. The group is now celebrating the milestone with a limited edition deluxe version on vinyl and cassette.
The tracklist for the vinyl edition is the same as a previous deluxe version that was released as a limited run in 2009 and has long been out of print. It features a third LP containing 12 bonus tracks, including live versions, rarities, B-sides, and more. The cassette features just the original album, but it’s the first time in a long time that the project has gotten a new cassette release.
Check out the full tracklist for both versions below.
Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication Deluxe Edition (3LP) Tracklist
Disc 1, Side A
1. “Sure Shot”
2. “Tough Guy”
3. “B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak”
4. “Bobo On The Corner”
5. “Root Down”
Disc 1, Side A
6. “Sabotage”
7. “Get It Together”
8. “Sabrosa”
9. “The Update”
10. “Futterman’s Rule”
Disc 2, Side C
1. “Alright Hear This”
2. “Eugene’s Lament”
3. “Flute Loop”
4. “Do It”
5. “Ricky’s Theme”
Disc 2, Side D
6. “Heart Attack Man”
7. “The Scoop”
8. “Shambala”
9. “Bodhisattva Vow”
10. “Transitions”
Disc 3, Side E
1. “Root Down (Free Zone Mix)”
2. “Resolution Time”
3. “Get It Together (Buck-Wild Remix)”
4. “Dope Little Song”
5. “Sure Shot (European B-Boy Mix)”
6. “Heart Attack Man (Unplugged)”
Disc 3, Side F
7. “The Vibes”
8. “Atwater Basketball Association File No. 172-C”
9. “Heart Attack Man (Live)”
10. “The Maestro (Live)”
11. “Mullet Head”
12. “Sure Shot (European B-Boy Instrumental)”
Beastie Boys’ Ill Communication Deluxe Edition (Cassette) Tracklist
Side A
1. “Sure Shot”
2. “Tough Guy”
3. “B-Boys Makin’ With The Freak Freak”
4. “Bobo On The Corner”
5. “Root Down”
6. “Sabotage”
7. “Get It Together”
8. “Sabrosa”
9. “The Update”
10. “Futterman’s Rule”
Side B
11. “Alright Hear This”
12. “Eugene’s Lament”
13. “Flute Loop”
14. “Do It”
15. “Ricky’s Theme”
16. “Heart Attack Man”
17. “The Scoop”
18. “Shambala”
19. “Bodhisattva Vow”
20. “Transitions”
Ill Communication Deluxe Edition is out 7/26 via Grand Royal/Capitol Records/UMe. Find more information here.