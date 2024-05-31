Beastie Boys have a library filled with hit after hit, with one of the most enduring being “Sabotage.” The track was the lead single from the 1994 album Ill Communication, which turns 30 years old this year. The group is now celebrating the milestone with a limited edition deluxe version on vinyl and cassette.

The tracklist for the vinyl edition is the same as a previous deluxe version that was released as a limited run in 2009 and has long been out of print. It features a third LP containing 12 bonus tracks, including live versions, rarities, B-sides, and more. The cassette features just the original album, but it’s the first time in a long time that the project has gotten a new cassette release.

Check out the full tracklist for both versions below.