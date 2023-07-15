Beastie Boys will be honoring the 25th anniversary of their Hello Nasty album with a special 4xLP deluxe reissue of the record. The version was originally released in limited qualities back in 2009, but has since been sought after, according to a press release.

It features 21 bonus tracks, with rarities, b-sides, and remixes included. Upon the original Hello Nasty release in 1998, it sold nearly 700,000 copies in the first week.

Check out the Beastie Boys Hello Nasty (4LP Deluxe Edition) tracklist below.