Beastie Boys will be honoring the 25th anniversary of their Hello Nasty album with a special 4xLP deluxe reissue of the record. The version was originally released in limited qualities back in 2009, but has since been sought after, according to a press release.
It features 21 bonus tracks, with rarities, b-sides, and remixes included. Upon the original Hello Nasty release in 1998, it sold nearly 700,000 copies in the first week.
Check out the Beastie Boys Hello Nasty (4LP Deluxe Edition) tracklist below.
Disc 1 – Side A
1. “Super Disco Breakin'”
2. “The Move”
3. “Remote Control”
4. “Song For The Man”
5. “Just A Test”
6. “Body Movin'”
Disc 1 – Side B
1. “Intergalactic”
2. “Sneakin’ Out The Hospital”
3. “Putting Shame In Your Game”
4. “Flowin’ Prose”
5. “And Me”
6. “Three MCs And One DJ”
Disc 2 – Side A
1. “The Grasshopper Unit (Keep Movin’)”
2. “Song For Junior”
3. “I Don’t Know”
4. “The Negotiation Limerick File”
5. “Electrify”
Disc 2 – Side B
1. “Picture This”
2. “Unite”
3. “Dedication”
4. “Dr. Lee, PhD”
5. “Instant Death”
Disc 3 – Side A
1. “Description Of A Strange Man”
2. “Dirt Dog”
3. “Intergalactic (Colleone Webb Remix)”
4. “DR. Lee Version Dub”
5. “Switched On”
Disc 3 – Side B
1. “Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix)”
2. “Auntie Jackie Poom Poom Delicious”
3. “Putting Shame In Your Game (Prunes Remix)”
4. “Stink Bug”
Disc 4 – Side A
1. “Peanut Butter & Jelly”
2. “Piano Jam”
3. “Happy To Be In That Perfect Headspace”
4. “The Negotiation Limerick File (The 41 Small Stars Remix)”
5. “The Drone”
6. “20 Questions Version”
Disc 4 – Side B
1. “The Bizz Grasshopper Experiment”
2. “Hail Sagan (Special K)”
3. “Body Movin’ (Kut Masta Kurt Remix)”
4. “Creepin'”
5. “Learning Remote Control”
6. “Oh My Goodness This Record’s Incredible”
Hello Nasty (4LP Deluxe Edition) is out 9/8 via UME. Find more information here.