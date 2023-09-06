As part of the 50 Years Of Hip-Hop celebration, Beastie Boys members Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Mike Diamond) will be hosting a party at the newly renamed Beastie Boys Square this Saturday, September 9. The band had teased the street renaming earlier this week, with posters teasing the event placed around the city.

In collaboration with The City Of New York and Council Member Chris Marte, the event is being held on the corner of Ludlow and Rivington in NYC, which fans will recognize as the location of the album cover for Paul’s Boutique.

The event will include a DJ set from Jon Bless HiFi System, “pop-up activations,” and more, according to a press release. It will start at noon and end at 2 p.m. ET.

Fans will also be able to catch the first in-cinema screenings of Beastie Boys Story, the documentary that was directed by Spike Jonze and dropped on Apple TV+ in 2020. The film will play at IFC Center on Friday, September 8, and Saturday, September 9 at 11:30 p.m. — making it a way to keep the party going as a dedication to the band.

Finally, SiriusXM will be bringing back their exclusive Beastie Boys Channel on Thursday, September 7, where listeners can tune into channel 105 for “classics, deep cuts, live recordings and more.”