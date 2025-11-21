The Best Nas Features Of 2025, From Clipse To Slick Rick

Don’t hit “submit” on your Best Hip-Hop Albums of the Year list just yet. Nas’ 18th studio release — produced entirely by fellow legend, DJ Premier — is set to drop December 12, 2025. It’s an electrifying way to close the year, but let’s not pretend Mr. Jones hasn’t been low-key active throughout the past 11 months. This year alone, Nas shined alongside The Clipse on their game-changer, Let God Sort ‘Em Out, and flexed his executive muscle as co-founder of Mass Appeal Records. Not only did he greenlight the Legend Has It… campaign—an initiative empowering rap icons like Slick Rick, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Big L, and De La Soul to release new albums—but he stamped each one with a signature guest verse from the boss himself. It was written: one of hip-hop’s greatest lyricists, razor sharp since the ’90s, is still operating at the highest frequency. But which of Nas’ scene-stealing moments truly stood above the rest? Let’s put it all in perspective.

10. Steel Banglez — “TIMES” feat. Nas & Sid Sriram Bars: “No longer guilt ridden by the silk and linen / Never condemn it, never condescending / Before you hear something, this dope again and people love it / You’ll see the Pope on the beach in Nantucket play the trumpet.” Nas blesses the British producer with an introspective, worldview-shaping verse—calm, reflective, and subtly inspirational. 9. Mobb Deep — “Love The Way (Down For You Pt. 2)” feat. Nas & H.E.R. Bars: “Silk shirts and my chest show, still a flirt / I blew a kiss to Jorja Smith from afar at the H.E.R. concert.” Nas gets romantic, flipping a clever nod to his Halle Berry line from Mobb Deep’s 1999 classic “It’s Mine” — proof his charm remains undefeated.

8. Slick Rick — “Documents” feat. Nas Bars: “Sticking up the game again, Yankee and The Englishman / Who the best storytellers? Keep it a Wilt Chamberlain.” Rapping alongside one of his biggest inspirations, Nas can’t hide his excitement. This is real Black James Bond elegance. 7. Mobb Deep — “Down For You” feat. Nas & Jorja Smith Bars: “If I love the girl, who care what you like? / Y’all ain’t Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky or Mike, but she my new edition.” If it isn’t love… Why does she stay on Nas’ mind? Ha!

6. De La Soul — “Run It Back!!” feat. Nas Bars: “As wild as the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, how it was sick / How did it slip? / Now it’s just Doechii, Dot and SZA with most powerful hits.” With his brother Jungle hyping him in the background, Esco storms through like he’s reclaiming the throne — an authoritative reminder of his staying power. 5. Raekwon — “The Omertà” feat. Nas Bars: “And the year was like 16-something, so could this mean hustling / Began when the Indian finessed the Dutchman / With opium on horseback? This way before crack.” While an earlier leaked verse had fans speculating about subliminals towards Jim Jones, Nas switches gears here –dropping more historical gems than a KRS-One lecture.

4. Mobb Deep — “Pour The Henny” feat. Nas Bars: “Life is a small hill to a mountain climber/I’m a ten-time champion, real life survivor/I’ve been on the ropes a few times/Probably been almost smoked a few times/But everything will evolve in due time/I know that descending is not the end/Just some new beginnings for P, we pour out some Hen’.” Nas lovingly salutes his fallen QB brother, Prodigy. A toast to legacy. 3. Ghostface Killah — “Love Me Anymore” feat. Nas Bars: “This to my nation, Black on Black hatred still happens adjacent / Project 2025 mandated by Reagan / House n****s on the rise, they love a plantation / Can’t allow the selfish and foul in our conversation.” Like Ghost, Nas shows zero tolerance for betrayal within the community. The brothers aren’t gonna work it out.