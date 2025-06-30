Clipse Shared The Tracklist For Their New Album, ‘Let God Sort Em Out’

The countdown to the Clipse comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, continues, and the next nugget to be revealed from the long-awaited project is the tracklist. The Thornton boys shared the song titles and features on Spotify’s Countdown To, revealing that John Legend, Kendrick Lamar, Nas, Tyler The Creator, and more will be featured on their first album together in over 15 years. All the tracks are produced by Pharrell, who will also contribute “a few verses.”

The album’s rollout has been one for the books, unofficially beginning back in 2022, with the duo’s reunion at Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival and BET Hip-Hop Awards performance that year. Last year, they began teasing the project’s existence in a June interview with Vulture, and started pushing (heh) the album in earnest in July, revealing its title on Pusha’s Instagram. This May, they released the first single, “Ace Trumpets,” along with the release date, following up with the video for “So Be It” earlier this month.

They also delivered a tense performance on Colors, and shared the dates for the album’s upcoming tour. You can see the tracklist below.

Let God Sort Em Out is due 7/11 via Roc Nation. You can find more info here.