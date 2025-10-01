The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of September below.

Cardi B — Am I The Drama? Whether Cardi B is indeed the drama remains to be seen. What we do know is that she’s offering cool vinyl options for her new album, which was one one of the most anticipated of the past few years. The deep red-colored vinyl is a particularly striking pressing. Get it here. Wednesday — Bleeds In his review of Bleeds, Uproxx’s Steven Hyden dubbed Wednesday “a defining band of 2020s indie.” Of the album specifically, he declared, “Bleeds remains a defiant statement of artistic and regional specificity that could not come from any other band.” Get it here.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens — On The Road To Findout: Greatest Hits Yusuf/Cat Stevens has a new memoir, Cat On The Road To Findout, dropping next month. That’s good news for readers but also for listeners, as they’re an accompanying greatest hits album. It’s truly comprehensive, featuring songs spanning from 1967 to 2023. Get it here. Vince Guaraldi Trio — A Charlie Brown Christmas (Reissue) It was just summer, and yet, it’s also nearly the holiday season. No winter is complete without A Charlie Brown Christmas and its beloved soundtrack, which is actually one of the best-selling jazz albums ever. This year is the 60th anniversary of the special and the 75th anniversary of Peanuts more broadly, so now we have a special zoetrope reissue of the album. Get it here.

Coolio — “Gangsta’s Paradise (Reissue)” It turns out we’ve been spending most of our lives living in a gangsta’s paradise as Coolio’s iconic hit turns 30 years old in 2025. The song, along with the instrumental, is getting a reissue on 7-inch vinyl, and that follows a greatest hits collection that came out earlier this year. Get it here. Slipknot — Slipknot (25th Anniversary Edition) Slipknot have carved out their own special place in contemporary music history and it all started 25 years ago, with their self-titled debut album. The new anniversary edition is a must-have for fans, a box set that has exclusive new artwork, 59 recordings (40 previously unreleased), collectors photo cards, and more goodies. Get it here.

Buckingham Nicks — Buckingham Nicks (Reissue) Pre-Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks actually released a self-titled album as the duo Buckingham Nicks. That project has historically been a tough one to get your hands on, but now the duo have finally decided to revisit it and give it a wide release. Get it here. David Bowie — I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) Bowie’s estate has been pumping out a series of box sets and the latest tackles his final era. Spanning from 2002 to 2016, it features his final four albums and more material spread across the 18-piece set. Included are bonuses like a previously unreleased live set and a collection of 41 rare non-album tracks. David Bowie’s final output was appreciated at the time of release, but the loss of him makes this collection resonate even more. Get it here.