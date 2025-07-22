Stevie Nicks Fleetwood Mac 2023
Getty Image

Stevie Nicks And Lindsey Buckingham’s Rare Pre-Fleetwood Mac Album Might Finally Hit Streaming, Teasers Indicate

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are critical parts of Fleetwood Mac, so it can be easy to forget that they joined the group relatively late into its life: The first LP on which they appeared as band members was the group’s 1975 self-titled album, their tenth overall. Before that, the two were actually a duo and they released one album together, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks.

The release has been referred to as a “lost album,” and Nicks and Buckingham have mostly left the project behind: It’s not on streaming platforms and per Discogs, it was never even officially released on CD.

It looks like the album might be getting another chance, though.

A few days ago, Nicks and Buckingham shared matching lyrics from their song “Frozen Love” on Instagram (here and here). Now, a billboard has been spotted, featuring the album’s cover art and teasing a September 19 release date, seemingly confirming the album is getting reissued.

Nicks spoke about the album in a 2011 interview, saying, “Lindsey and I were coming to the end of our relationship, and I’d met someone else. […] This was a year after Buckingham Nicks came out, which had gotten critical acclaim but Polydor dropped us like a rock. So we were back to square one. It was the only time I ever felt music might not work out. I talked to my parents about going back to school, because I was tired of being a cleaning lady, a waitress, and a rock’n’roll star at the same time. We were really poor. […] But by the end of that year, Mick Fleetwood had asked us to join Fleetwood Mac, sight unseen. Keith Olsen had played him Buckingham Nicks, and told him Lindsey and I came as a pair.”

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors