Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham are critical parts of Fleetwood Mac, so it can be easy to forget that they joined the group relatively late into its life: The first LP on which they appeared as band members was the group’s 1975 self-titled album, their tenth overall. Before that, the two were actually a duo and they released one album together, 1973’s Buckingham Nicks.

The release has been referred to as a “lost album,” and Nicks and Buckingham have mostly left the project behind: It’s not on streaming platforms and per Discogs, it was never even officially released on CD.

It looks like the album might be getting another chance, though.

A few days ago, Nicks and Buckingham shared matching lyrics from their song “Frozen Love” on Instagram (here and here). Now, a billboard has been spotted, featuring the album’s cover art and teasing a September 19 release date, seemingly confirming the album is getting reissued.

Nicks spoke about the album in a 2011 interview, saying, “Lindsey and I were coming to the end of our relationship, and I’d met someone else. […] This was a year after Buckingham Nicks came out, which had gotten critical acclaim but Polydor dropped us like a rock. So we were back to square one. It was the only time I ever felt music might not work out. I talked to my parents about going back to school, because I was tired of being a cleaning lady, a waitress, and a rock’n’roll star at the same time. We were really poor. […] But by the end of that year, Mick Fleetwood had asked us to join Fleetwood Mac, sight unseen. Keith Olsen had played him Buckingham Nicks, and told him Lindsey and I came as a pair.”