Here Are All The Winners From The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The BET Hip-Hop Awards have returned. The 2024 edition features a special honor for Travis Scott, the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Nominees include: Drake, who has 10 nominations, including Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Live Performer, and Hip-Hop Album Of The Year; Kendrick Lamar, who is up for 12 awards; and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the nominees’ list a whopping 15 times.

See below for a list of nominees and winners from the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards; the list will be updated throughout the night.