Here Are All The Winners From The 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards

The BET Hip-Hop Awards have returned. The 2024 edition features a special honor for Travis Scott, the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Nominees include: Drake, who has 10 nominations, including Best Hip-Hop Video, Best Live Performer, and Hip-Hop Album Of The Year; Kendrick Lamar, who is up for 12 awards; and Megan Thee Stallion, who appears on the nominees’ list a whopping 15 times.
See below for a list of nominees and winners from the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards; the list will be updated throughout the night.
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Kendrick Lamar
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2
21 Savage — American Dream
GloRilla — Ehhthang Ehhthang
Drake — For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition
Sexyy Red — In Sexyy We Trust
Megan Thee Stallion — Megan
Gunna — One of Wun
Travis Scott — Utopia
Best Hip-Hop Video
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Drake — “8AM in Charlotte”
Central Cee — “Band4Band” Feat. Lil Baby
41 — “Bent”
Latto — “Big Mama”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Boa”
Cardi B — “Enough (Miami)”
Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti — “Type Shit”
Best Collaboration
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
Kid Cudi — “At the Party” Feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
Central Cee — “Band4Band” Feat. Lil Baby
Cardi B — “Bongos” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj — “Everybody” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert
Drake — “First Person Shooter” Feat. J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion — “Mamushi” Feat. Yuki Chiba
GloRilla — “Wanna Be” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Duo/Group
Future & Metro Boomin
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41
Common & Pete Rock
EarthGang
Flyana Boss
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer
Missy Elliott
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Lyricist Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director Of The Year
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
DJ Of The Year
The Alchemist
Big Von
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
Producer Of The Year
The Alchemist
ATL Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
Song Of The Year
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Doja Cat — “Agora Hills”
41 — “Bent”
Travis Scott — “Fe!n” Feat. Playboi Carti
Nicki Minaj — “FTCU”
Sexyy Red — “Get It Sexyy”
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar — “Like That”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Mamushi” Feat. Yuki Chiba
GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Sexyy Red
41
310babii
BossMan Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
Hustler Of The Year
50 Cent
A$AP Rocky
Cam’ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Kendrick Lamar – “Like That” (Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar)
21 Savage – “Good Good'” (Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage)
A$AP Rocky – “Gangsta” (Free Nationals, A$AP Rocky & Anderson .Paak)
Cardi B – “Wanna Be (Remix)” (GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B)
Drake – “Meltdown” (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)
J. Cole – “First Person Shooter” (Drake Feat. J. Cole)
Lil Wayne – “Brand New” (Tyga, YG & Lil Wayne)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be” (GloRilla Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)
Impact Track
Kendrick Lamar — “Not Like Us”
Nicki Minaj — “Blessings” Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Common & Pete Rock — “Fortunate”
BossMan Dlow — “Get in with Me”
Megan Thee Stallion — “Hiss”
Killer Mike — “Humble Me”
Big Sean — “Precision”
GloRilla — “Yeah Glo!”
Best Hip-Hop Platform
Club Shay Shay
Bootleg Kev
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Best International Flow
Ghetts (UK)
Bashy (UK)
Blxckie (South Africa)
Budah (Brazil)
Leys Mc (France)
Maglera Doe Boy (South Africa)
Odumodublvck (Nigeria)
Racionais MC’s, (Brazil)
SDM (France)
Stefflon Don (UK)