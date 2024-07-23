Last night (July 22), Kamala Harris made her first official visit to her presidential campaign headquarters. When she did so, she walked out to Beyoncé’s Lemonade song “Freedom.” Tons of musicians have gotten mad at Donald Trump for using their music at his public showings, but Harris apparently did things by the book and got Beyoncé on her side.

CNN reports that “a source close to Harris” told them Harris’ team “got approval from Beyoncé’s representatives to use the song throughout her presidential campaign,” and that Beyoncé “gave quick approval to Harris’ campaign” to use the track “just hours before she walked out to the song.”

As of yet, Beyoncé has not officially endorsed Harris’ presidential campaign.

This comes shortly after Charli XCX did give her explicit endorsement, tweeting, “kamala IS brat,” in reference to her new album Brat. From there, Harris’ team knew what to do: As part of re-branding the Biden-Harris campaign social media pages, they used a Brat-themed banner image, which left the folks at CNN deeply confused.

Harris previously said in a statement, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination.”