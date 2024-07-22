Yesterday was a big one in US politics: Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and then endorsed Kamala Harris — currently his vice president, of course — for the Democratic Party nomination.

Given that we’re now just months away from the election, Harris has hit the ground running with her campaign, and she’s getting started with a little help from Charli XCX.

Last night (July 21), Charli gave her endorsement, tweeting, “kamala IS brat,” in reference to her new album Brat. Then, Harris and her team acted swiftly: They followed Charli on social media, re-branded the Biden-Harris HQ social media accounts as “Harris HQ” with a Brat-themed banner image, and shared a screenshot of Charli’s endorsement on TikTok set to Charli’s “365.”

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

The Biden campaign’s official account, Biden-Harris HQ, has officially rebranded to Kamala HQ with a ‘brat’ theme. pic.twitter.com/xy4FhdE5h7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 22, 2024

In a statement yesterday, Harris wrote, “On behalf of the American people, I thank Joe Biden for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and for his decades of service to our country. I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”