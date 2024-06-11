Charli XCX Put Together A Collection Of Her Favorite ‘Brat’ Movies

As part of the rollout for her new album, Brat, Charli XCX worked with New York City’s Roxy Cinema on a screening series of her favorite “brat” movies. The bratty collection includes Velvet Goldmine, director Todd Haynes’ exploration of the glam-rock scene; Party Girl, starring the always-delightful Parker Posey; erotic thriller To Die For with Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix; and Matt Dillon; and found-footage teen comedy Project X, which surprisingly isn’t the title of an early Charli XCX EP.

“They all have a brat like energy to them,” Charli explained when asked why she picked these films. “I’m not really inspired by other music when I make my albums. I’m more inspired by an atmosphere or a feeling or a persona. To me character and personality is the backbone to good music and artistry. If there’s no persona there’s just a song. It’s 2 dimensional, it’s flat. So all of these films in some way link to the world of brat.”

Here’s the full lineup, along with the synopsis:

PARTY MONSTER

“Based on the true story of Michael Alig, a Club Kid party organizer who bragged on television about killing his drug dealer and roommate.”

DAISIES

“After realizing that all world is spoiled, Marie and Marie are committed to be spoiled themselves. They rip off older men, feast in lavish meals and do all kinds of mischief. But what is all this leading to?”

VELVET GOLDMINE

“In 1984, British journalist Arthur Stuart investigates the career of 1970s glam superstar Brian Slade, who was heavily influenced in his early years by hard-living and rebellious American singer Curt Wild.”

PARTY GIRL

“A 20-something, irresponsible party girl is bailed out of jail by her librarian godmother. To repay the loan, she starts working at the library and gradually turns her life around.”

TO DIE FOR

“Suzanne Stone is a weather reporter at her small-town cable station, but she dreams of being a big-time news anchor. However, she feels that her middle-class husband is holding her back, so she decides to have him murdered.”