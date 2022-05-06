Beyonce Invests In The Flavored Water Brand Lemon Perfect

Beyonce, whose last album was the iconic 2016 LP Lemonade, has become an investor none other than Lemon Perfect, an Atlanta-based flavored water brand.

“I don’t typically enjoy drinks without added sugar, but Lemon Perfect is delicious,” Beyonce wrote in a statement on the Lemon Perfect website. “It was an easy decision to invest in something that not only tastes great and is healthy, but also, and most importantly, allows choosing a healthier lifestyle to be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

Lemon Perfect founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel stated: “We are honored and humbled that Beyoncé has become a part of the Lemon Perfect family. She is a worldwide icon whose talent, character, and positivity are unsurpassed. Her investment and the energy it sparks will accelerate Lemon Perfect’s rise toward its goal of becoming the number one brand in the multibillion-dollar enhanced water category by market share.”

Meanwhile Beyonce also recently wished Lizzo a happy birthday with a baby picture of Lizzo. The “Truth Hurts” singer took to Twitter with excitement but also confusion: “Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born [crying emoji].”

