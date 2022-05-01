While collaborations with Beyonce and other artists are far and few nowadays, one way that Queen Bey interacts with her peers is by celebrating their birthdays with brief messages on her website. It’s something that fans and celebrities alike look forward to when someone’s birthday comes around. The latest example of that came with Lizzo who turned 34 last week. Beyonce showed love to the singer through a message on her website, but it’s the baby picture she used that took Lizzo by surprise.

Beyoncé?! Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born 😭 https://t.co/qQUNhuIOnl — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) May 1, 2022

Lizzo caught wind of Beyonce’s birthday message thanks to a screenshot of it on Twitter from the Beyonce fan account @BeyLegion. “Beyoncé?!” Lizzo replied. “Where u get this pic?? I ain’t seen this since I was born [crying emoji].” With this message, it seems like Beyonce has some Nardwaur-type team equipped to get their hands on baby pictures that have yet to leave the plastic-wrapped pockets of family albums.

The funny interaction comes after Lizzo announced that her third album Special would arrive on July 15. So far, the project is led by “Rumors” with Cardi B and “About Damn Time.” She also stopped by SNL to perform “Special” and “About Damn Time.”

You can view Beyonce’s birthday message and Lizzo’s reaction in the post above.

