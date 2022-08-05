The world is just one week into Beyoncé’s Renaissance, or a week and a half for those who listened to the leaked album, but the movement truly began back in June. The dance-inspired “Break My Soul” shook the game up and is still a force to this day. Beyoncé decided to capitalize on the single’s momentum earlier this week with an EP full of remixes, and she has now upped the ante with “The Queens Remix” to “Break My Soul” featuring Madonna available for purchase on her website.

In a tweet from earlier today (August 5), @shopbeyonce shared “Break My Soul (THE QUEENS REMIX) by Beyoncé & @Madonna. Available now” with crown emojis, a link to the website, and a disc showing the two legends’ names. The track is priced at $1.29 and will be delivered to buyers’ emails immediately upon purchase.

A Beyoncé release truly is a holistic experience, as she always provides more than music whether she intends to or not. Just in a week she’s had contention with Kelis over a sample, people offended by her lyrics referencing ableism, and questions of her credibility as an artist because several songwriters appear in the album notes.

Through it all, Queen Bee perseveres and time will tell just how impactful Renaissance and all of its fixings will be.

Purchase “The Queens Remix” to “Break My Soul” here.