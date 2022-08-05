Beyoncé has herself a hit with Renaissance, but that didn’t stop her from making changes to the new album shortly after its release: She vowed to alter the lyric of “Heated” following backlash over an ableist slur, and after getting called out by Kelis, she removed a sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from “Energy.” Now that Kelis has gotten her way, she offered a reaction and she’s pretty pleased.

The comments of a recent Kelis Instagram post not related to the Beyoncé situation was full of comments about it and Kelis responded to a good amount of them over the past couple days. One user just noted the sample removal and Kelis responded, “yeah I won lol only a moron wouldn’t understand that.”

A fan congratulated Kelis and accused Beyoncé and her fans of having a “bullying energy about them.” Kelis responded, “thank you. You can’t be afraid to speak up for yourself no matter how big the bully’s. They are robots. I don’t care about any of them.”

Speaking of the Beyhive, Kelis didn’t mince words with or about them. One apparent Beyoncé fan commented, “Beyonce really tried to make you relevant again (since you haven’t been since the 90s or early 2000s) and you called her a ‘thief’?” Kelis replied, “I called out what it was . You are a mindless sheep. There I go again speaking truth. Lol I guess I just can’t help it lol.”

In other comments, she called the Beyhive “a joke” and said, “it’s got cult written all over it.”

Check out the post and some of the comments below.