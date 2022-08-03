Beyoncé’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, hasn’t even been out for a full week, but changes are underway for some of the album’s track. The Queen Bey has already removed an interpolation of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from the song “Energy,” after the singer/chef expressed disdain toward Beyoncé for not notifying her that she would be interpolating the track. Her team also confirmed she will remove an ableist slur from the track, “Heated.” But now, Monica Lewinsky is calling for the removal of a particular line in Bey’s song, “Partition,” which was released in 2013 on her self-titled fifth album.

In a line on “Partition,” Beyoncé recalls a steamy sexual encounter with her husband, Jay-Z. “He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse / He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown,” she sings on the track, referring to an infamous sex scandal between then-president Bill Clinton and Lewinsky, his former intern.

After news broke earlier this week that Beyoncé would be removing the ableist slur from “Heated,” Lewinsky shared a link to the news story on Twitter, commenting, “uhmm, while we’re at it…#Partition,” seemingly implying that she would like for Bey to remove the aforementioned line from “Partition.”

This is not the first time Lewisky has expressed disdain toward that particular lyric. In a letter Lewinsky shared with Vanity Fair in 2014, Lewinsky referred to the lyric saying, “Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant ‘Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,’ not ‘Monica Lewinsky’d.'”

Lewinsky hasn’t shared anything regarding the lyrics since her tweet, nor have Beyoncé or her team revealed plans to change or remove the lyric.