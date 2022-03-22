Ahead of Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Academy Awards, Variety is reporting that Beyonce is planning to perform at this year’s Oscars via satellite. Beyonce, who is nominated for Best Original Song for “Be Alive” from King Richard is reportedly planning to perform the song live from tennis courts in Compton, California.

Compton is where Venus and Serena Williams honed their tennis skills, encouraged by their father, Richard, played by Will Smith in King Richard. In 2016, The Lueders Park courts were officially rebranded as the Venus and Serena Williams Court of Champions.

According to Variety, “One possible scenario would have Will Smith…appear onsite with Beyonce and then presumably head north to Hollywood in time to take his seat for the announcement of the best actor category.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, songwriter Dixson revealed Bey had reached out to him to collaborate on a song for King Richard. Dixson, who had been trying for a while to send demos and song ideas to Beyonce’s team, said of their collaboration, “I wanted to just give her the bones of the song first because what I don’t think people talk about a lot is Beyonce’s ability to craft a song. A lot of it happens in her vocals and her delivery, but she’s also a great songwriter and an amazing producer.”

The Oscars will air Sunday, March 27 on ABC.